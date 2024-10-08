Hispanic Heritage Month Command Message - 1st TSC OCP & 364th ESC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. Vivek Kshetrapal, commanding general, 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Freddy Trejo, command sergeant major, 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command share a Hispanic Heritage message to highlight how diversity makes our formations stronger. Each Soldier is a valuable contributor to the Army’s mission because of the unique backgrounds and perspectives they bring to make the Army stronger. They currently serve as 1st Theater Sustainment Command Operational Command Post senior leaders in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.