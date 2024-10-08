Brig. Gen. Vivek Kshetrapal, commanding general, 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Freddy Trejo, command sergeant major, 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command share a Hispanic Heritage message to highlight how diversity makes our formations stronger. Each Soldier is a valuable contributor to the Army’s mission because of the unique backgrounds and perspectives they bring to make the Army stronger. They currently serve as 1st Theater Sustainment Command Operational Command Post senior leaders in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2024 05:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939798
|VIRIN:
|241010-A-TN729-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110614494
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Hometown:
|MARYSVILLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hispanic Heritage Month Command Message - 1st TSC OCP & 364th ESC, by MAJ India Hunter and SFC Gecyca Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hispanic Heritage Month