Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hispanic Heritage Month Command Message - 1st TSC OCP & 364th ESC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.10.2024

    Video by Maj. India Hunter and Sgt. 1st Class Gecyca Martin

    364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Brig. Gen. Vivek Kshetrapal, commanding general, 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Freddy Trejo, command sergeant major, 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command share a Hispanic Heritage message to highlight how diversity makes our formations stronger. Each Soldier is a valuable contributor to the Army’s mission because of the unique backgrounds and perspectives they bring to make the Army stronger. They currently serve as 1st Theater Sustainment Command Operational Command Post senior leaders in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.10.2024 05:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939798
    VIRIN: 241010-A-TN729-1001
    Filename: DOD_110614494
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: MARYSVILLE, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month Command Message - 1st TSC OCP & 364th ESC, by MAJ India Hunter and SFC Gecyca Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Hispanic Heritage Month

    TAGS

    Hispanic Heritage
    1st TSC
    364th ESC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download