    20th Engineer Brigade Soldiers distribute humanitarian aid at Western North Carolina schools

    SPRUCE PINES, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Alison Strout 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    Soldiers assigned to the 20th Engineer Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps distribute humanitarian aid at Harris and Mitchell middle schools in Spruce Pine, North Carolina, Oct. 9, 2024. The XVIII Airborne Corps are working side-by-side with state and local officials to ensure that critical supplies and support are delivered to our fellow North Carolinians. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alison Strout)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 23:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939785
    VIRIN: 241009-A-PY967-9013
    Filename: DOD_110614119
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: SPRUCE PINES, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    FEMA
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. Northern Command
    Hurricane Helene
    24DODHurricane

