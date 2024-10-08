Soldiers assigned to the 20th Engineer Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps distribute humanitarian aid at Harris and Mitchell middle schools in Spruce Pine, North Carolina, Oct. 9, 2024. The XVIII Airborne Corps are working side-by-side with state and local officials to ensure that critical supplies and support are delivered to our fellow North Carolinians. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alison Strout)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 23:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939785
|VIRIN:
|241009-A-PY967-9013
|Filename:
|DOD_110614119
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|SPRUCE PINES, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th Engineer Brigade Soldiers distribute humanitarian aid at Western North Carolina schools, by SGT Alison Strout, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.