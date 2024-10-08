20th Engineer Brigade Soldiers distribute humanitarian aid at Western North Carolina schools

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939785" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 20th Engineer Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps distribute humanitarian aid at Harris and Mitchell middle schools in Spruce Pine, North Carolina, Oct. 9, 2024. The XVIII Airborne Corps are working side-by-side with state and local officials to ensure that critical supplies and support are delivered to our fellow North Carolinians. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alison Strout)