Members of the U.S. Navy Band Southwest perform at the City College of San Francisco's Student Union Amphitheater during San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 Oct. 9,2024. San Francisco Fleet Week, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Leon Vonguyen)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 23:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939783
|VIRIN:
|241009-N-EE352-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110614095
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Performs at local college during Fleet Week San Francisco 24, by PO2 Leon Vonguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.