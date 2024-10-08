Service members from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, participated in the annual Yanai Kingyo Festival in Yanai, Japan, Aug. 13, 2024. Service members and families attended the traditional Japanese goldfish event celebrating good luck and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alejandra Vega)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 23:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|939780
|VIRIN:
|240813-M-FU569-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110614078
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YANAI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
