    Yanai Kingyo festival

    YANAI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.12.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alejandra Vega 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Service members from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, participated in the annual Yanai Kingyo Festival in Yanai, Japan, Aug. 13, 2024. Service members and families attended the traditional Japanese goldfish event celebrating good luck and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alejandra Vega)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 23:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 939780
    VIRIN: 240813-M-FU569-1001
    Filename: DOD_110614078
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YANAI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    TAGS

    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    festival
    usfj
    Yamaguchi
    goldfish

