241009-A-LS473-1001

U.S. Army Soldiers load food and water onto Infantry Squad Vehicles to distribute them around the community, while U.S. Army Lt. Gen. William “Butch” Graham, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers meets with Larry Pierson, Deputy Chief of the Swannanoa Fire Department during relief operations at Swannanoa, North Carolina, Oct. 9, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civilian authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD’s collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army photo by CPL William Hunter)