    241009-A-LS473-1001

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Video by Spc. William Hunter 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Army Soldiers load food and water onto Infantry Squad Vehicles to distribute them around the community, while U.S. Army Lt. Gen. William “Butch” Graham, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers meets with Larry Pierson, Deputy Chief of the Swannanoa Fire Department during relief operations at Swannanoa, North Carolina, Oct. 9, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civilian authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD’s collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army photo by CPL William Hunter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 21:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939764
    VIRIN: 241009-A-LS473-1001
    Filename: DOD_110613946
    Length: 00:05:57
    Location: US

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division
    FEMA
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. NORTHERN COMMAND
    101ABN
    24DODHURRICANE

