U.S. Army Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, transport 75th Ranger Regiment Soldiers on a night air assault night operation during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01, Oct. 7, 2024, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Charles Clark)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 20:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939746
|VIRIN:
|241007-A-GS963-5686
|Filename:
|DOD_110613817
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|WAHIAWA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2-25 AVN Soldiers transport 75th Rangers to air assault during JPMRC 25-01, by SPC Charles Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
