CTNG Aircrew Delivers Critical Supplies to Little Switzerland, NC

A Connecticut Army National Guard aircrew delivers essential supplies to the remote community of Little Switzerland, North Carolina, aboard a CH-47 Chinook helicopter as part of Hurricane Helene relief efforts, Oct. 7, 2024. The highly skilled pilots executed a technical landing in a small area to deliver life-saving supplies to this cut-off community. The North Carolina National Guard deploys military capabilities in support of State authorities in order to protect the lives and properties of fellow citizens. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen)