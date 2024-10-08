Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    241009-A-MU580-2001

    UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Zion Thomas 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    Soldiers attached to the B Co. 1-502 In. Reg., 2 Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st ABN DIV (Air Assualt) clear debris and rubbles at Marshall, North Carolina, Oct. 9, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters
    when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response
    efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army Photo by Specialist Zion Thomas)

    Location: US

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division
    FEMA
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. NORTHERN COMMAND
    101ABN
    24DODHURRICANE

