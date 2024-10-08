Soldiers attached to the B Co. 1-502 In. Reg., 2 Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st ABN DIV (Air Assault) clear debris and rubbles at Marshall, North Carolina, Oct. 9, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters
when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response
efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army Photo by Specialist Zion Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 18:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939743
|VIRIN:
|241009-A-MU580-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110613796
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 1-502 In. Reg., 2 Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st ABN DIV (Air Assault), by Zion Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
