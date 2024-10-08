Uh-72 Lakota rotor blade extraction, pre deployment B roll

Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 3-140th Security and Support Battalion extract and package the main rotor blades from two UH-72A light utility helicopters, Oct. 8, 2024, as they prepare the aircraft to depart Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, in support of the federal Southwest Border Mission.
The detachment of approximately 20 Alaska Guardsmen and two UH-72A Lakota light utility helicopters from the 207th Aviation Troop Command will deploy for about 12 months to support the U.S Customs and Border Protection security mission.
(Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)
