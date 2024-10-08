Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    307th Security Forces Squadron at Ingegrated Defense Leadership Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Airman assigned to the 307th Security Forces Squadron trained at the Integrated Defense Leadership Course at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, July 8-19, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 16:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939724
    VIRIN: 240709-F-HZ361-1001
    Filename: DOD_110613536
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 307th Security Forces Squadron at Ingegrated Defense Leadership Course, by SSgt Tambri Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    307th Bomb Wing
    307th SFS
    IDLC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download