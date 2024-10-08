Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Instructors conduct long-range movement with Argentine marines

    USHUAIA, ARGENTINA

    09.08.2024

    Video by Cpl. Samuel Qin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center instructors hike alongside Argentine marines during a long-range movement through the mountains of Ushuaia, Argentina, Sept. 8, 2024. The movement included cooperative planning sessions and the execution of an eight-mile hike. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samuel Qin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 16:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939722
    VIRIN: 240908-M-PV411-1001
    Filename: DOD_110613471
    Length: 00:05:42
    Location: USHUAIA, AR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Instructors conduct long-range movement with Argentine marines, by Cpl Samuel Qin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    bilateral
    Argentina
    Cold weather
    MARFORSOUTH
    mountaineering
    Ushuaia

