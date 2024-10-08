Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard stands ready for Hurricane Milton - with data

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    As of Oct. 9, 2024, more than 5,100 National Guard members from nine states are preparing for Hurricane Milton's landfall in Florida. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 16:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939720
    VIRIN: 241009-Z-PI747-1002
    Filename: DOD_110613465
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard stands ready for Hurricane Milton - with data, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    Milton
    Florida
    National Guard
    Hurricane Milton
    HurricaneMilton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download