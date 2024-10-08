U.S. Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center instructors hike as 3-man glacier teams alongside Argentine marines to the summit of a mountain range at Martial Glacier in Ushuaia, Argentina, Sept. 6, 2024. This training creates opportunities for continued combined exercises with Argentine forces which aims to build upon the skills learned in these knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samuel Qin)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 16:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939718
|VIRIN:
|240906-M-PV411-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110613460
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|USHUAIA, AR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Instructors climbs toward mountain summit with Argentine marines, by Cpl Samuel Qin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
