U.S. Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Instructors climbs toward mountain summit with Argentine marines

U.S. Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center instructors hike as 3-man glacier teams alongside Argentine marines to the summit of a mountain range at Martial Glacier in Ushuaia, Argentina, Sept. 6, 2024. This training creates opportunities for continued combined exercises with Argentine forces which aims to build upon the skills learned in these knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Samuel Qin)