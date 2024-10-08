Since opening its gates on October 9, 1955, Little Rock Air Force Base has seen incredible evolution, adapting to missions as diverse as bombers, reconnaissance, missiles, and cargo. From the early days of construction in 1953 to becoming the world-renowned C-130 'Herk Nation,' Team Little Rock has always stood strong, side by side with the people who make this mission possible.
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 16:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939711
|VIRIN:
|241009-F-TH245-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110613379
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Little Rock AFB Heritage Video, by A1C Saisha Cornett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
