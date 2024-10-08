Little Rock AFB Heritage Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Since opening its gates on October 9, 1955, Little Rock Air Force Base has seen incredible evolution, adapting to missions as diverse as bombers, reconnaissance, missiles, and cargo. From the early days of construction in 1953 to becoming the world-renowned C-130 'Herk Nation,' Team Little Rock has always stood strong, side by side with the people who make this mission possible.