    Little Rock AFB Heritage Video

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Since opening its gates on October 9, 1955, Little Rock Air Force Base has seen incredible evolution, adapting to missions as diverse as bombers, reconnaissance, missiles, and cargo. From the early days of construction in 1953 to becoming the world-renowned C-130 'Herk Nation,' Team Little Rock has always stood strong, side by side with the people who make this mission possible.

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 16:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939711
    VIRIN: 241009-F-TH245-1001
    Filename: DOD_110613379
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US

    Little Rock Air Force Base
    Black Knights
    19th Airlift Wing
    Team Little Rock
    Herk Nation
    Heritage Video

