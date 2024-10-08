Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard Assets From Multiple States Gather Before Hurricane Milton

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Michigan National Guard with 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion prepare for storm operations during Hurricane Milton at Tallahassee, Fla., Oct. 9, 2024. National Guard assets from multiple states mobilised Soldiers ahead of Hurricane Miltons expected landfall to provide support to affected areas. The Florida National Guard conducted the large-scale activation alongside other components to augment resources and emergency capabilities available across the state. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 15:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939697
    VIRIN: 241009-A-RH401-9942
    Filename: DOD_110613244
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Assets From Multiple States Gather Before Hurricane Milton, by SGT Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HurricaneMilton24
    Hurricane Milton 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download