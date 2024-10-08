National Guard Assets From Multiple States Gather Before Hurricane Milton

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Michigan National Guard with 3-238th General Support Aviation Battalion prepare for storm operations during Hurricane Milton at Tallahassee, Fla., Oct. 9, 2024. National Guard assets from multiple states mobilised Soldiers ahead of Hurricane Miltons expected landfall to provide support to affected areas. The Florida National Guard conducted the large-scale activation alongside other components to augment resources and emergency capabilities available across the state. ( U.S. Army photo by Sgt. N.W. Huertas)