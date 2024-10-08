EA446_320 Range

Soldiers across the Army partake in the M320 Grenade Launcher Module range during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 6, 2024. The annual competition tests the squads’ proficiency in their warrior tasks and battle drills to identify the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined and fit team that is ready to fight and win, while demonstrating commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Devyn Adams)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 15:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939694
|VIRIN:
|241006-A-EA446-4551
|Filename:
|DOD_110613212
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
