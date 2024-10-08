Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason 

    307th Bomb Wing

    The 307th Civil Engineer Squadron participated in a Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery Excercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 8-12, 2024. (B-Roll by Staff Sgt. Tambri Cason)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 15:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939691
    VIRIN: 240808-F-HZ361-1001
    Filename: DOD_110613102
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 307th Civil Engineer Squadron at Rapid Airfield Damage Recover Exercise, by SSgt Tambri Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    307th Bomb Wing
    RADR
    307th CES

