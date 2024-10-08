U.S.; Marines Participate in a Joint Training with Brazilian Marines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment and Marines with 3rd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company are hosted by the Brazilian Marine Corps in support of Brazilian Marines Corps infantry training Exercise Formosa Sept. 6-21, 2024, in Formosa, Brazil. U.S. Marine Corps participation in Exercise Formosa, a key event in the military cooperation between the two nations, is a vital component of the U.S. Southern Command’s broader strategy to build strong partnerships with allied nations in the Western Hemisphere and demonstrates shared commitment to peace, security, and prosperity in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus)





By license- this video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:



"Jungle Awakening" by Rune Dale / https:/stock.adobe.com



"These Streets Are Alive" by Gabriel Lucas / https:/stock.adobe.com



"Noite Em Coelho da Rocha" by Redeemin' / https:/stock.adobe.com