    U.S., Brazilian Marines Participate in Exercise Formosa

    FORMOSA, GOIáS, BRAZIL

    09.21.2024

    Video by Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Marine Regiment and Marines with 3rd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company are hosted by the Brazilian Marine Corps in support of Brazilian Marines Corps infantry training Exercise Formosa Sept. 6-21, 2024, in Formosa, Brazil. U.S. Marine Corps participation in Exercise Formosa, a key event in the military cooperation between the two nations, is a vital component of the U.S. Southern Command’s broader strategy to build strong partnerships with allied nations in the Western Hemisphere and demonstrates shared commitment to peace, security, and prosperity in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aaron TorresLemus)


    By license- this video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock:

    "Jungle Awakening" by Rune Dale / https:/stock.adobe.com

    "These Streets Are Alive" by Gabriel Lucas / https:/stock.adobe.com

    "Noite Em Coelho da Rocha" by Redeemin' / https:/stock.adobe.com

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 14:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939687
    VIRIN: 241007-M-UQ888-1001
    Filename: DOD_110613083
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: FORMOSA, GOIáS, BR

    This work, U.S., Brazilian Marines Participate in Exercise Formosa, by Cpl Aaron TorresLemus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARFORRES
    Brazil
    Marines
    MARFORSOUTH
    formosa
    MFSFORMOSA24

