    Army Best Squad Competition: Unknown distance foot march

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Elvis Umanzor 

    Digital Media Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers complete an unknown distance foot march during the Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 9, 2024. The annual competition assessed 12 squads, representing their major commands, on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive unit through physical and mental challenging tasks. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Elvis Umanzor)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 13:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939659
    VIRIN: 241009-A-TN552-2001
    Filename: DOD_110612706
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Best Squad Competition: Unknown distance foot march, by SFC Elvis Umanzor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Night operations

    TAGS

    Night
    Ruck
    NVG
    Foot March
    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2024

