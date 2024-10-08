Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-roll: 45th Civil Engineer Squadron prepares for Hurricane Milton

    PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    Members of the 45th Civil Engineer Squadron lower hurricane window shutters before Hurricane Milton makes landfall at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, October 9, 2024. The 45th CES Airmen secured critical base infrastructure ahead of the projected Category 1 hurricane in an effort to minimize storm impacts to the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Zoe Russell)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 11:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939651
    VIRIN: 241009-F-BY642-1001
    Filename: DOD_110612634
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll: 45th Civil Engineer Squadron prepares for Hurricane Milton, by TSgt Zoe Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hurricane
    45th CES
    storm prep
    45th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Hurricane Milton
    HurricaneMilton24
    hurricane shutters

