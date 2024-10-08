Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 Best Medic Competition Fort Wainwright, Alaska Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Video by Chad Franklin 

    MEDDAC-AK

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska – Soldiers participate in the 2024 Best Medic Competition, hosted by Medical Readiness Command, Pacific, from Sept. 16-18, 2024. Six, two-person teams compete in rigorous events designed to test the skills, endurance, and tactical proficiency of the division's medical personnel.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 11:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939649
    VIRIN: 240917-O-NN226-7915
    Filename: DOD_110612600
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Best Medic Competition Fort Wainwright, Alaska Video, by Chad Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download