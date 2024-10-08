Showcasing NATO’s air power during exercise Ramstein Flag 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939645" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Synopsis

Exercise Ramstein Flag 24, organised by NATO’s Allied Air Command and the Hellenic Air Force, is under way in Greece. This exercise runs from 30 September to 11 October 2024 and marks the first iteration of the ‘Flag’ series, which aims to demonstrate NATO’s determination and capacity to implement and execute the ‘Deter and Defend’ concept across NATO member countries in the Euro-Atlantic region.



The primary objective of Ramstein Flag 24 is to strengthen cooperation, interoperability and integration among Allied forces. It serves as a powerful demonstration of NATO’s resolve, commitment and ability to deter potential adversaries while defending the Alliance through multi-domain operations.



Along with NATO AWACS aircraft and NATO RQ-4D Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance drones, over 130 fighter and enabler aircraft from Canada, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States are participating in the exercise.



The exercise integrates air, land, maritime, space and cyber domains under NATO command and control. It provides a unique opportunity to practise Counter Anti-Access/Area Denial (C-A2/AD) and Integrated Air and Missile Defence (IAMD) tactics, techniques and procedures in a realistic operational environment.



Footage includes Allied fighter jets flying in different formations over Greece, featuring Eurofighters, F-16s, F-35s, Gripens and Rafales from Allies. Allied jets launching sorties from Andravida Airbase and Araxos Airbase in Greece. Interviews with key personnel, including Brigadier General Matthaios Kanoupakis, exercise director for exercise Ramstein Flag, detachment commanders from Portugal, Spain, Sweden, the United States, and a NATO Deployable Air Control Centre, Recognized Air Picture Production Centre and Sensor Fusion Post (DARS) representative.

Transcript

SHOTLIST

(00:00) MEDIUM SHOT – ALLIED FIGHTERS FLYING IN FORMATION

(00:06) MEDIUM SHOT – FRENCH AIR AND SPACE FORCE RAFALE AND SWEDISH AIR FORCE GRIPEN FLYING IN FORMATION

(00:09) MEDIUM SHOT – HELLENIC AIR FORCE F-16 AND UNITED STATES AIR FORCE F-35 FLYING IN FORMATION

(00:19) MEDIUM SHOT – FRENCH AIR AND SPACE FORCE RAFALE AND SWEDISH AIR FORCE GRIPEN FLYING IN FORMATION

(00:26) ZOOM SHOT – SWEDISH AIR FORCE GRIPEN FLYING OVER GREECE

(00:32) ZOOM SHOT – HELLENIC AIR FORCE F-16 FLYING OVER GREECE

(00:36) ZOOM SHOT – ITALIAN AIR FORCE EUROFIGHTER FLYING OVER GREECE

(00:39) VARIOUS SHOTS – UNITED STATES AIR FORCE F-35 FLYING OVER GREECE

(00:46) MEDIUM SHOT – ITALIAN AIR FORCE EUROFIGHTER AND UNITED STATES AIR FORCE F-35 FLYING IN FORMATION

(00:51) VARIOUS SHOTS – UNITED STATES AIR FORCE F-35 FLYING OVER GREECE

(01:05) MEDIUM SHOT – HUNGARIAN AIR FORCE GRIPEN FLYING OVER GREECE

(01:11) ZOOM SHOT – HELLENIC AIR FORCE RAFALE FLYING OVER GREECE

(01:16) VARIOUS SHOTS – SPANISH AIR FORCE EUROFIGHTER FLYING OVER GREECE

(01:27) MEDIUM SHOT – HELLENIC AIR FORCE RAFALE AND PORTUGUESE F-16 FLYING IN FORMATION

(01:33) VARIOUS SHOTS – PORTUGUESE AIR FORCE F-16 FLYING OVER GREECE

(01:45) MEDIUM SHOT – HELLENIC AIR FORCE F-16 FLYING OVER GREECE



(01:51) MEDIUM SHOT – UNITED STATES AIR FORCE F-35 PREPARES FOR TAKE-OFF

(01:57) MEDIUM SHOT – ITALIAN AIR FORCE EUROFIGHTER PREPARES FOR TAKE-OFF

(02:01) MEDIUM SHOT – SPANISH AIR AND SPACE FORCE EUROFIGHTER PREPARES FOR TAKE-OFF

(02:05) MEDIUM SHOT – FRENCH AIR AND SPACE FORCE RAFALE PREPARES FOR TAKE-OFF

(02:11) MEDIUM SHOT – PORTUGUESE AIR FORCE F-16 TAKES OFF

(02:16) MEDIUM SHOT – ITALIAN AIR FORCE EUROFIGHTER TAKES OFF

(02:22) MEDIUM SHOT – POLISH AIR FORCE F-16 TAKES OFF

(02:28) VARIOUS SHOTS – HUNGARIAN AIR FORCE GRIPENS PREPARE FOR TAKE OFF

(02:35) MEDIUM SHOT – HUNGARIAN AIR FORCE GRIPEN TAKES OFF

(02:38) MEDIUM SHOT – SPANISH AIR AND SPACE FORCE EUROFIGHTER TAKES OFF

(02:44) VARIOUS SHOTS – HELLENIC AIR FORCE PILOT SUITS UP

(02:54) VARIOUS SHOTS – HELLENIC AIR FORCE F-16 PREPARES FOR TAKE OFF AT ARAXOS AIRBASE

(03:12) MEDIUM SHOT – HELLENIC AIR FORCE F-16 TAKES OFF

(03:15) VARIOUS SHOTS – NATO DEPLOYABLE AIR COMMAND AND CONTROL CENTRE DEPLOYS IN EXERCISE RAMSTEIN FLAG

(03:32) VARIOUS SHOTS – NATO PERSONNEL WORKING IN THE RECOGNISED AIR PICTURE PRODUCTION CENTRE AND SENSOR FUSION POST (DARS)

(03:43) MEDIUM SHOT – PORTUGUESE AIR FORCE AIRCREW MAINTAINS A PORTUGUESE F-16

(03:48) VARIOUS SHOTS – UNITED STATES AIR FORCE F-35 LANDS AT ANDRAVIDA AIRBASE

(04:00) MEDIUM SHOT – FRENCH AIR AND SPACE FORCE RAFALE LANDS AT ANDRAVIDA AIRBASE

(04:08) VARIOUS SHOTS – PORTUGUESE AIR FORCE AIRCREW MAINTAINS A FRENCH RAFALE

(04:49) SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH – BRIGADIER GENERAL MATTHAIOS KANOUPAKIS – EXERCISE DIRECTOR FOR RAMSTEIN FLAG, HELLENIC AIR FORCE

“In Ramstein Flag, there is 12 nations, participating with their fighter aircraft, but also with other support aircraft from different countries.”

(05:02) SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH – BRIGADIER GENERAL MATTHAIOS KANOUPAKIS – EXERCISE DIRECTOR FOR EX RAMSTEIN FLAG, HELLENIC AIR FORCE

“We have a joint airpower operation here. And it's the first opportunity that the Alliance exercises the Counter A2/AD scenario, the Area Access/ Area Denial, and also the IAMD concept, the Integrated Missile Defence scenario, in order to increase the deterrence of the Alliance.

(05:25) SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH – LT COL GRANT SAUM, 493RD FIGHTER SQUADRON COMMANDER, U.S. AIR FORCE

“The strength of this exercise is really working together with our NATO Allies, continue to refine our tactics, techniques and procedures. The strength here is that we learn from each other, find what each country is really good at, learn upon that. But also the highlight is we identify our weaknesses and we really work to improve together as NATO forces.”

(05:50) SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH – LT COL. GRANT SAUM, 493RD FIGHTER SQUADRON COMMANDER, U.S. AIR FORCE

“So yeah, the real benefit is us able to bring the F-35, the latest fifth-generation asset. Obviously, we have them from other partners within NATO that have them, but it's really the first time at a Flag level that we're bringing the F-35 in, to really maximise the strengths that aircraft brings. Also, with our fourth-generation aircraft as we integrate in a large Flag exercise.”

(06:11) SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH – LT COL ANDERS GUSTAFSSONN, SWEDISH DETACHMENT COMMANDER, SWEDISH AIR FORCE

“Yeah, what we're working here is a really realistic and complex scenario, where we try to get inside an enemy air defence area. So Counter-Area Access and Area Denial is one of the main efforts we train here.”

(06:29) SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH – LT COL. ANDERS GUSTAFSSONN, SWEDISH DETACHMENT COMMANDER, SWEDISH AIR FORCE

“Our aircraft, Gripen, is built for dispersed operations in Sweden. That means that we can actually land or take off at remote highways, so that's really useful.”

(06:43) SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH – LT COL. ANDERS GUSTAFSSONN, SWEDISH DETACHMENT COMMANDER, SWEDISH AIR FORCE

“This the first real live exercise for the Swedish Air Force.”

(06:49) SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH – LT COL. ANDERS GUSTAFSSONN, SWEDISH DETACHMENT COMMANDER, SWEDISH AIR FORCE

“What I'm looking forward is exercises like this where we actually can meet and train together so we can fly, fight and win, if needed, as one.”

(07:02) SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH – MAJOR FERNANDO ROJAS, SPANISH DETACHMENT COMMANDER, SPANISH AIR AND SPACE FORCE

“Ramstein Flag is a multinational exercise from NATO, and it brings a lot of NATO countries together to train on a complex tactical level.”

(07:12) SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH – MAJOR FERNANDO ROJAS, SPANISH DETACHMENT COMMANDER, SPANISH AIR AND SPACE FORCE

“So Spain is bringing to the game pretty much six Eurofighters with all their capabilities.”

(07:19) SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH – MAJOR FERNANDO ROJAS, SPANISH DETACHMENT COMMANDER, SPANISH AIR AND SPACE FORCE

“You can fly together and then you can land and have a face-to-face debrief, which is actually where we actually get all the valuable lessons from the flight.”

(07:29) SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH – MAJOR FERNANDO ROJAS, SPANISH DETACHMENT COMMANDER, SPANISH AIR AND SPACE FORCE

“The main difference when we train back home and we train here is that all the different nations bring different capabilities to the fight.

(07:38) SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH – MAJOR FERNANDO ROJAS, SPANISH DETACHMENT COMMANDER, SPANISH AIR AND SPACE FORCE

“Learning how to integrate all those capabilities together to be efficient. And at the end, getting the mission done is what is the biggest outcome, I would say.”

(07:48) SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH – WG CDR ANDREW COOPER, DEPUTY COMMANDER OF NATO DEPLOYABLE AIR CONTROL CENTRE, RECOGNIZED AIR PICTURE PRODUCTION CENTRE AND SENSOR FUSION POST (DARS)

“So the DARS is designed to be an integrated platform along with other airborne, maritime and land aspects to have a fused common picture for everyone to operate from. We use that through data links, all contributing to a central picture that goes up through the Combined Air Operations Centres and ultimately contributes to the air policing picture that NATO provides.”

(08:09) SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH – WG CDR ANDREW COOPER, DEPUTY COMMANDER OF NATO DEPLOYABLE AIR CONTROL CENTRE, RECOGNIZED AIR PICTURE PRODUCTION CENTRE AND SENSOR FUSION POST (DARS)

“The DARS is made up of multiple agency contributions from NCIA and NSPA. And it's contributed by many nations through personnel as well and funding. We've got 12 nations, NATO nations represented here. And 16 within the DACCC.”

(08:25) SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH – WG CDR ANDREW COOPER, DEPUTY COMMANDER OF NATO DEPLOYABLE AIR CONTROL CENTRE, RECOGNIZED AIR PICTURE PRODUCTION CENTRE AND SENSOR FUSION POST (DARS)

“So we're here in RAFL (Ramstein Flag) to hone our skills in the large flying exercise that it is. And we do that because we’re held at high readiness to make sure that we can go into the field and be a sustainable capability out to whatever is required by the command chain.”

(08:40) SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH – MAJOR PAULO REBELO, PORTUGUESE DETACHMENT COMMANDER, PORTUGUESE AIR FORCE

“We are mainly focusing on the two main objectives of this exercise that is training together with our Allied countries, operations of IAMD and Counter A2/AD.”

(09:54) SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH – MAJOR PAULO REBELO, PORTUGUESE DETACHMENT COMMANDER, PORTUGUESE AIR FORCE

“So, Portugal, as one of the founder countries of the Alliance, as always, looks into the Alliance to the utmost importance. And being here together with our Allies allows us to face some challenge of cooperation and integration. And nowadays, especially with the fifth-generation [aircraft], to make sure that we put to test our operational capability so that we can take our lessons learned and that we can redirect again our training back home.”

Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.