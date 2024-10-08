Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hispanic Heritage Month - Michigan National Guard

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Capt. Gabriel Marquez, a chaplain for the Michigan National Guard, discusses his cultural upbringing and faith for a video about Hispanic Heritage Month, October 7, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 11:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939644
    VIRIN: 241007-A-OV434-1001
    Filename: DOD_110612473
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: MICHIGAN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month - Michigan National Guard, by SSG Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    Culture
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Chaplain
    Michigan National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download