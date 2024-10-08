U.S. Army Capt. Gabriel Marquez, a chaplain for the Michigan National Guard, discusses his cultural upbringing and faith for a video about Hispanic Heritage Month, October 7, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 11:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939644
|VIRIN:
|241007-A-OV434-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110612473
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hispanic Heritage Month - Michigan National Guard, by SSG Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.