41st IBCT Concludes Training at JMRC

Soldiers of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oregon Army National Guard, and multinational partners recently concluded training at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, in preparation for their upcoming mission in Kosovo in support of Kosovo Force. NATO has been leading this peace-support operation in Kosovo since June 1999 in support of wider international efforts to build peace and stability in the area.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 09:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939629
|VIRIN:
|240902-A-HY815-9065
|Filename:
|DOD_110612289
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
