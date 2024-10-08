Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st IBCT Concludes Training at JMRC

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    10.08.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oregon Army National Guard, and multinational partners recently concluded training at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, in preparation for their upcoming mission in Kosovo in support of Kosovo Force. NATO has been leading this peace-support operation in Kosovo since June 1999 in support of wider international efforts to build peace and stability in the area.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 09:41
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

    KFOR
    41IBCT
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    TrainToWin

