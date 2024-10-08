Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th ARW, 93rd ARS refuel U.S., Greek fighter jets during exercise Ramstein Flag

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREECE

    10.04.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, refuels an U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft and Greek F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during exercise RAMSTEIN FLAG 2024 while flying over the coast of Greece, Oct. 4 and 8, 2024. RAFL24 is an opportunity to bring together the most advanced military air forces demonstrating the alliance's strength, fostering unity and highlighting commitment to defend our people and our shared values. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 08:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939623
    VIRIN: 241004-F-VY348-7708
    Filename: DOD_110612215
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: GR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW, 93rd ARS refuel U.S., Greek fighter jets during exercise Ramstein Flag, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download