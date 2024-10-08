B-Roll: 15th MEU Loads MV-22B Ospreys With Disaster Relief Supplies at Laoag Airport

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, alongside Philippine Marines assigned to 4th Marine Brigade, load disaster relief supplies into MV-22B Ospreys attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, during foreign disaster relief operations at Laoag International Airport in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, Oct. 8, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
