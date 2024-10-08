Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 15th MEU Loads MV-22B Ospreys With Disaster Relief Supplies at Laoag Airport

    LAOAG CITY, PHILIPPINES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) and Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, alongside Philippine Marines assigned to 4th Marine Brigade, load disaster relief supplies into MV-22B Ospreys attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, during foreign disaster relief operations at Laoag International Airport in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, Oct. 8, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 06:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939607
    VIRIN: 241008-M-AS577-2001
    Filename: DOD_110612017
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: LAOAG CITY, PH

    HA/DR
    Philippines
    USAID
    IndoPacific
    Typhoon Julian
    Typhoon Krathon

