CJTF-HOA Command Senior Enlisted Leader Change of Responsibilit

U.S. service members deployed to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) welcomed their new command senior enlisted leader (CSEL) during a change of responsibility ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on Oct. 8, 2024.
Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 03:40
Location:
|DJ
