    Events at Torii Beach 2017-2019 01JUL2020

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.30.2020

    Video by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    This video highlights many units and organizations on Okinawa took event/group photos on Torii Beach 2017-2019. 1-1 Air Defense Artillery, 247th Military Police Det., U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa, Japanese Self Defense Fource, Kadena High School, 78th Signal Battalion, Directorate of Emergency Services, Fire and Emergency Services, Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, American Forces Network, Family Morale Welfare Recreation are taking advantage of beautiful Torii Beach.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 01:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939592
    VIRIN: 200701-A-VF108-1001
    Filename: DOD_110611795
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Torii Station
    200701

