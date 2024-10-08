For Hispanic Heritage Month, Yokota Air Base held different events to recognize members who are of Hispanic Heritage. One of the events was an incentive flight were members were flown around the area in a C130 from the 36th Airlift Squadron on Yokota Air Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.09.2024 01:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939591
|VIRIN:
|241002-F-AR133-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110611773
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hispanic Heritage Incentive Flight, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.