Hispanic Heritage Incentive Flight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939591" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

For Hispanic Heritage Month, Yokota Air Base held different events to recognize members who are of Hispanic Heritage. One of the events was an incentive flight were members were flown around the area in a C130 from the 36th Airlift Squadron on Yokota Air Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)