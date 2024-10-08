Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hispanic Heritage Incentive Flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    10.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    For Hispanic Heritage Month, Yokota Air Base held different events to recognize members who are of Hispanic Heritage. One of the events was an incentive flight were members were flown around the area in a C130 from the 36th Airlift Squadron on Yokota Air Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.09.2024 01:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939591
    VIRIN: 241002-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_110611773
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Incentive Flight, by SSgt James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota Air Base
    Hispanic Heritage
    Yokota AB
    C130

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download