240919-MIS-PACUP-911Stair Climb-Young

On Sept. 11, 2024, Misawa Air Base held a 9/11 memorial and stair climb for the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The memorial included words of mourning and hope from 35th Fighter Wing commander Col. Paul Davidson, the stair climb had participants climb a building stairwell to represent the 110 floors of the New York City World Trade Center.