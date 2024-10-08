On Sept. 11, 2024, Misawa Air Base held a 9/11 memorial and stair climb for the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The memorial included words of mourning and hope from 35th Fighter Wing commander Col. Paul Davidson, the stair climb had participants climb a building stairwell to represent the 110 floors of the New York City World Trade Center.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 21:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939568
|VIRIN:
|240911-F-WJ251-4527
|Filename:
|DOD_110611435
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 240919-MIS-PACUP-911Stair Climb-Young, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.