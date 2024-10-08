Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    240919-MIS-PACUP-911Stair Climb-Young

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.10.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    On Sept. 11, 2024, Misawa Air Base held a 9/11 memorial and stair climb for the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The memorial included words of mourning and hope from 35th Fighter Wing commander Col. Paul Davidson, the stair climb had participants climb a building stairwell to represent the 110 floors of the New York City World Trade Center.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 21:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939568
    VIRIN: 240911-F-WJ251-4527
    Filename: DOD_110611435
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 240919-MIS-PACUP-911Stair Climb-Young, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    9/11 Stair Climb
    9/11 memorial ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download