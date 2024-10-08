A North Carolina Army National Guard aircrew delivers supplies to extremely remote communities in Western North Carolina aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, Oct. 8, 2024. The helicopter’s maneuverability allows it to navigate tight spaces and perform technical landings in challenging terrain. The North Carolina National Guard deploys military capabilities in support of State authorities in order to protect the lives and properties of fellow citizens. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 21:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939567
|VIRIN:
|241007-A-AW306-8706
|Filename:
|DOD_110611433
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCNG Aircrew Delivers Supplies to Remote Communities in Western NC, by SFC Christy Van Drunen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.