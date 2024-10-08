Chief Pinning USS Ronald Reagan 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Selectees finish nearly six weeks of training culminating in a Chief Pinning Ceremony in the hangar bay onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The U.S. Navy is the only U.S. military branch that offers this intensive training during the transition from E-6 to E-7. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialists aboard USS Ronald Reagan)