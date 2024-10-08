Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Futenma hosts the Futenma Flightline Fair

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.05.2024

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. service members, families, and Japanese local nationals attend the Marine Corps Community Services Futenma Flightline Fair at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 5, 2024. The MCCS Futenma Flightline Fair was open to all Department of Defense ID card holders, Japanese, and American citizens to see local vendors and festival games, static displays of military equipment and aircraft, and live musical and dance performances. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 22:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939552
    VIRIN: 241008-M-KJ570-1001
    Filename: DOD_110611272
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP

    AFN
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    MCCS
    Defense Media Activity
    American Forces Network Pacific

