Futenma hosts the Futenma Flightline Fair

U.S. service members, families, and Japanese local nationals attend the Marine Corps Community Services Futenma Flightline Fair at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 5, 2024. The MCCS Futenma Flightline Fair was open to all Department of Defense ID card holders, Japanese, and American citizens to see local vendors and festival games, static displays of military equipment and aircraft, and live musical and dance performances. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 22:36
Location:
|MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
