A Day in SFC Distel's Life

SFC Fidel Distel invites you to take a look into his day as ASC's Command Surgeon NCOIC, a dad, and a husband.
Prior to meeting with an Army recruiter, Distel had never considered a career in the medical field. He decided to take a chance on the Army and ended up with a rewarding career and a family.
Video taken at Rock Island Arsenal by MSG Nathan Hutchison.
|10.08.2024
|10.08.2024 18:11
|Video Productions
|939544
|241008-A-QL991-1001
|DOD_110611118
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
|1
|1
