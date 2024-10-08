Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in SFC Distel's Life

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Nathan Hutchison 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    SFC Fidel Distel invites you to take a look into his day as ASC's Command Surgeon NCOIC, a dad, and a husband.

    Prior to meeting with an Army recruiter, Distel had never considered a career in the medical field. He decided to take a chance on the Army and ended up with a rewarding career and a family.

    Video taken at Rock Island Arsenal by MSG Nathan Hutchison.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 18:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939544
    VIRIN: 241008-A-QL991-1001
    Filename: DOD_110611118
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    NCOIC
    A Day in the Life
    My Army Story
    Hispanic Heritage month 2024

