Altus AFB Airmen, Fort Sill Soldiers team up for joint training

Airmen from Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, and Soldiers from Fort Sill, Oklahoma, conduct joint training at Altus AFB, Sept. 18, 2024. The training consisted of performing uploads, downloads, and securing cargo in a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
