Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Altus AFB Airmen, Fort Sill Soldiers team up for joint training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALTUS AFB, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    Airmen from Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, and Soldiers from Fort Sill, Oklahoma, conduct joint training at Altus AFB, Sept. 18, 2024. The training consisted of performing uploads, downloads, and securing cargo in a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 17:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939521
    VIRIN: 240918-F-UX118-1933
    Filename: DOD_110610817
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: ALTUS AFB, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Altus AFB Airmen, Fort Sill Soldiers team up for joint training, by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    interoperability
    joint training
    Fort Sill
    Altus AFB
    AETC
    97 AMW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download