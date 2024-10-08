Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Best Squad Competition Day 8

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard 

    Digital Media Division

    U.S. service members complete a physical training event while competing in the 2024 Best Squad Competition at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, October 8, 2024. The annual competition featured the Army’s best squads from 12 commands and
    stressed their ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios that push their
    physical and mental endurance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 17:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939520
    VIRIN: 241008-A-RQ234-1797
    Filename: DOD_110610816
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, Army Best Squad Competition Day 8, by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Best Squad
    BSC
    ArmyBestSquad
    Fort Liberty
    BSC2024

