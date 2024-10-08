U.S. service members complete a physical training event while competing in the 2024 Best Squad Competition at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, October 6, 2024. The annual competition featured the Army’s best squads from 12 commands and
stressed their ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios that push their
physical and mental endurance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 17:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939518
|VIRIN:
|241006-A-RQ234-7978
|Filename:
|DOD_110610792
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Best Squad Competition Day 6, by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.