Army Best Squad Competition Day 5

U.S. service members complete a physical training event while competing in the 2024 Best Squad Competition at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, October 5, 2024. The annual competition featured the Army’s best squads from 12 commands and

stressed their ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios that push their

physical and mental endurance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)