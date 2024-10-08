Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Operational Demonstration Coqui

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    09.15.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez    

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center and Coast Guard Sector San Juan members test the uncrewed aircraft systems and uncrewed surface vessels capabilities Sept. 15, 2024, at San Juan, Puerto Rico. Operation Demonstration Coquí is a collaboration between the RDC, Customs and Border Protection, Coast Guard Seventh District and Sector San Juan. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez, Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian Gray and Petty Officer 2nd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 14:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939485
    VIRIN: 240915-G-YI678-1000
    Filename: DOD_110610255
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download