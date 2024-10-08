Coast Guard Operational Demonstration Coqui

U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center and Coast Guard Sector San Juan members test the uncrewed aircraft systems and uncrewed surface vessels capabilities Sept. 15, 2024, at San Juan, Puerto Rico. Operation Demonstration Coquí is a collaboration between the RDC, Customs and Border Protection, Coast Guard Seventh District and Sector San Juan. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez, Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian Gray and Petty Officer 2nd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 14:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939485
|VIRIN:
|240915-G-YI678-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110610255
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
