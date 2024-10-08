Oswego Breakwater Construction Nears Completion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, completes another phase of work on the Oswego Harbor breakwaters, Oswego, New York, Oct. 4, 2024. Storms have caused extensive damage to the breakwaters, which have protected the harbor for nearly 100 years. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)