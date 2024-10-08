Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oswego Breakwater Construction Nears Completion

    OSWEGO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, completes another phase of work on the Oswego Harbor breakwaters, Oswego, New York, Oct. 4, 2024. Storms have caused extensive damage to the breakwaters, which have protected the harbor for nearly 100 years. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 13:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939477
    VIRIN: 241004-A-MC713-2001
    Filename: DOD_110610163
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: OSWEGO, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oswego Breakwater Construction Nears Completion, by MSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Oswego
    Buffalo District
    Breakwater

