The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, completes another phase of work on the Oswego Harbor breakwaters, Oswego, New York, Oct. 4, 2024. Storms have caused extensive damage to the breakwaters, which have protected the harbor for nearly 100 years. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 13:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939477
|VIRIN:
|241004-A-MC713-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110610163
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|OSWEGO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Oswego Breakwater Construction Nears Completion, by MSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.