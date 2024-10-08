Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    More than 6,000 Guard members on duty for disaster response

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    National Guard members from 19 states mobilized to assist in the aftermath of Helene, and more than 6,000 remain on duty supporting response missions. They are assisting impacted communities through efforts like debris clearing, search and rescue, food, water, and essential supply distribution.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 12:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939465
    VIRIN: 241008-A-TA175-4229
    Filename: DOD_110610024
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, More than 6,000 Guard members on duty for disaster response, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    disaster response
    national guard
    hurricane helene
    HurricaneHelene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download