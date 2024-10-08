National Guard members from 19 states mobilized to assist in the aftermath of Helene, and more than 6,000 remain on duty supporting response missions. They are assisting impacted communities through efforts like debris clearing, search and rescue, food, water, and essential supply distribution.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 12:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939465
|VIRIN:
|241008-A-TA175-4229
|Filename:
|DOD_110610024
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, More than 6,000 Guard members on duty for disaster response, by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
