Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 502nd Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, arrive in Marshall, N.C. and begin to assist residents on Oct. 8 2024. They are helping hand-in-hand with citizens and local emergency services to clear homes and businesses, and recover belongings. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 11:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939461
|VIRIN:
|241008-A-SM410-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110609943
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|MARSHALL, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 101st Airborne Division Soldiers Arrive in Marshall North Carolina, by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
