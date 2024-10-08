Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This Month in the AFMS: Air Force Surgeon General promoted, Air Force Marathon, STARDOC Launches, and Airman awarded Distinguished Flying Cross

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Megan Hearst 

    Air Force Medical Service   

    In this month’s look around the Air Force Medical Service, Air Force Surgeon General John J. DeGoes is promoted to lieutenant general, AFMS leadership participates in the Air Force Marathon, the ‘STARDOC’ program launches, service members participate in AMISTAD24, NATO allies participate in European Role 1 Development Week, USAFE-AFAAFRICA African partners attend knowledge exchange program, and an Airman receives the Distinguished Flying Cross for actions during the evacuation of Hamid Karzai Airport. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 11:37
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

