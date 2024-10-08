This Month in the AFMS: Air Force Surgeon General promoted, Air Force Marathon, STARDOC Launches, and Airman awarded Distinguished Flying Cross

In this month’s look around the Air Force Medical Service, Air Force Surgeon General John J. DeGoes is promoted to lieutenant general, AFMS leadership participates in the Air Force Marathon, the ‘STARDOC’ program launches, service members participate in AMISTAD24, NATO allies participate in European Role 1 Development Week, USAFE-AFAAFRICA African partners attend knowledge exchange program, and an Airman receives the Distinguished Flying Cross for actions during the evacuation of Hamid Karzai Airport. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 11:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939458
|VIRIN:
|241008-F-WY218-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110609869
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.