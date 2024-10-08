This Month in the AFMS: Air Force Surgeon General promoted, Air Force Marathon, STARDOC Launches, and Airman awarded Distinguished Flying Cross

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this month’s look around the Air Force Medical Service, Air Force Surgeon General John J. DeGoes is promoted to lieutenant general, AFMS leadership participates in the Air Force Marathon, the ‘STARDOC’ program launches, service members participate in AMISTAD24, NATO allies participate in European Role 1 Development Week, USAFE-AFAAFRICA African partners attend knowledge exchange program, and an Airman receives the Distinguished Flying Cross for actions during the evacuation of Hamid Karzai Airport. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)