    COE 2.0 Spiritual Readiness

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    Rear Admiral Gregory Todd, Chief of Chaplains of the United States Navy provides insight into how to cultivate spiritual readiness within the framework of Culture of Excellence 2.0.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 10:01
    Category: Briefings
    Spiritual
    Readiness
    Culture of Excellence

