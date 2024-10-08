The 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command welcomed Capt. James Nolla, incoming Headquarters and Headquarters Company Commander, 85th USARSC, during an Assumption of Command ceremony at the headquarters battle assembly, October 6, 2024.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 09:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939440
|VIRIN:
|241008-A-BU909-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110609388
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, HHC, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command - Assumption of Command, by SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.