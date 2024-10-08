Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHC, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command - Assumption of Command

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker 

    85th Support Command

    The 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command welcomed Capt. James Nolla, incoming Headquarters and Headquarters Company Commander, 85th USARSC, during an Assumption of Command ceremony at the headquarters battle assembly, October 6, 2024.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 09:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939440
    VIRIN: 241008-A-BU909-1001
    Filename: DOD_110609388
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHC, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command - Assumption of Command, by SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    HHC
    Assumption of Command
    Anthony L. Taylor
    85th Support Command
    SSG Erika Whitaker

