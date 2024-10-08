My Army Story: Col. Frank Rubio

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939437" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Oct. 4, 2024 - Oct. 10, 2024 is World Space Week! What better way to participate than watch our latest My Army Story video as Colonel Frank Rubio discusses the challenges and opportunities the U.S. Army has provided for him.



Rubio has been a Blackhawk Helicopter Pilot, an Army Surgeon, and a U.S. Astronaut. He spent 371 days aboard the International Space Station from 2022-2023, breaking the record for the longest spaceflight for an American astronaut.



The Army Mission – our purpose – remains constant: To deploy, fight and win our nation’s wars by providing ready, prompt & sustained land dominance by Army forces across the full spectrum of conflict as part of the joint force.