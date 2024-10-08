Oct. 4, 2024 - Oct. 10, 2024 is World Space Week! What better way to participate than watch our latest My Army Story video as Colonel Frank Rubio discusses the challenges and opportunities the U.S. Army has provided for him.
Rubio has been a Blackhawk Helicopter Pilot, an Army Surgeon, and a U.S. Astronaut. He spent 371 days aboard the International Space Station from 2022-2023, breaking the record for the longest spaceflight for an American astronaut.
The Army Mission – our purpose – remains constant: To deploy, fight and win our nation’s wars by providing ready, prompt & sustained land dominance by Army forces across the full spectrum of conflict as part of the joint force.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 09:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939437
|VIRIN:
|241007-A-SX958-3521
|Filename:
|DOD_110609305
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, My Army Story: Col. Frank Rubio, by SSG Thomas Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.