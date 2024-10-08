Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    My Army Story: Col. Frank Rubio

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Calvert 

    Defense Media Activity - Army Productions   

    Oct. 4, 2024 - Oct. 10, 2024 is World Space Week! What better way to participate than watch our latest My Army Story video as Colonel Frank Rubio discusses the challenges and opportunities the U.S. Army has provided for him.

    Rubio has been a Blackhawk Helicopter Pilot, an Army Surgeon, and a U.S. Astronaut. He spent 371 days aboard the International Space Station from 2022-2023, breaking the record for the longest spaceflight for an American astronaut.

    The Army Mission – our purpose – remains constant: To deploy, fight and win our nation’s wars by providing ready, prompt & sustained land dominance by Army forces across the full spectrum of conflict as part of the joint force.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 09:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939437
    VIRIN: 241007-A-SX958-3521
    Filename: DOD_110609305
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US

    This work, My Army Story: Col. Frank Rubio, by SSG Thomas Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NASA
    Space Operations
    International Space Station
    astronaut
    Frank Rubio
    National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

