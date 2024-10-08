Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve - Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Tellechea

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    08.23.2024

    Video by Pfc. Hector Blanco 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Tellechea, a career counselor with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, explains why he chooses to serve during an interview in Boleslawiec, Poland, Aug. 23, 2024. Tellechea, originally from Venezuela, has served in the U.S. Army for 13 years. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Hector Blanco)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 09:30
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 939422
    VIRIN: 240823-A-CK796-1002
    Filename: DOD_110609091
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    First Team
    US Army
    VCorps
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether

