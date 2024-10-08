Why I Serve - Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Tellechea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Tellechea, a career counselor with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, explains why he chooses to serve during an interview in Boleslawiec, Poland, Aug. 23, 2024. Tellechea, originally from Venezuela, has served in the U.S. Army for 13 years. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Hector Blanco)