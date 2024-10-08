Why I Serve - Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Tellechea

Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Tellechea, a career counselor with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, explains why he chooses to serve during an interview in Boleslawiec, Poland, Aug. 23, 2024. Tellechea, originally from Venezuela, has served in the U.S. Army for 13 years. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Hector Blanco)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 09:30
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|939422
|VIRIN:
|240823-A-CK796-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110609091
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|BOLESLAWIEC, PL
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
