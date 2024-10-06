241003-N-YT061-1001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 3, 2024) Sailors, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the military sea lift command fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8), Oct. 03. Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of responsibility. (Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Giovannie Otero-santiago)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 07:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939421
|VIRIN:
|241003-N-YT061-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110609083
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Truman's Deployment, by PO2 Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
